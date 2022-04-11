Helicopter transport firm BLADE India ties up with Lexus

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian subsidiary of the US-based helicopter transport firm BLADE has joined hands with Lexus, which is the luxury car arm of Japanese auto major Toyota, to offer travellers premium mobility services.

The partnership includes BLADE collaborating with Lexus to provide on-ground Lexus vehicle experience to the flyers across its routes in Maharashtra and Karnataka, BLADE India said in a statement on Monday.

The partnership offers a comprehensive travel solution that aims at reducing travel friction and maximizing comfort both on-ground and in-air, it added.

BLADE focuses not just on the flight but also on providing an unparalleled on-ground experience.

The company partners with like-minded pioneering brands that excel in their proposition, said Amit Dutta, Managing Director, BLADE India.

"The Lexus NX 350h was a big-ticket launch for Lexus and BLADE partnering with us to provide exceptional support with mobility to the otherwise remote venue while providing the best of hospitality to our guests," said Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India.

BLADE India is a joint venture between New York-headquartered BLADE Urban Air Mobility Inc and New Delhi-based venture capital firm Hunch Ventures.