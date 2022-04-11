Hero Lectro launches platform to enhance D2C sales, strengthen omni-channel presence

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hero Lectro, the electric bicycle brand of Hero Cycles, on Monday announced the launch of its platform to enhance direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales, besides strengthening its overall omni-channel presence.

The company said consumers can shop for its complete range of e-cycles and cargo e-bikes directly from its website -- herolectro.com, besides booking for test rides.

"The addition of D2C option makes Hero Lectro e-cycles, more accessible than ever -- be it through our Hero Lectro Experience Centers, our dealer partners or the website, we are truly omni-channel," Hero Lectro CEO Aditya Munjal said in a statement.

He further said, "our vision is to transform the way Indians commute and make e-cycles a preferred mode of personal mobility, and therefore ensuring a superior and seamless experience across all our channels and touchpoints is an integral step in that direction.

" Hero Lectro said its online store will cater to both personal and cargo usage and will also fulfill corporate and bulk Business-to-business (B2B) queries and purchases.

Consumers can also avail of no cost EMIs and exciting bank and credit card offers on purchases through the platform.

Post the purchase, the product will be delivered at the customer's door-step, the company said.

adding the platform is also equipped with augmented reality (AR) and virtual assistants for immediate query redressal and after-sales support.