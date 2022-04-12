Bharat Serums to set up Rs 200 crore vaccine facility in Telangana

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) will be investing Rs 200 crore in setting up a vaccine and injectables making facility in Telangana, an official release said on Tuesday.

BSV's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Navangul, met with Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao at Pragati Bhavan, it said.

The investment will be used to set up a vaccine and injectables manufacturing unit with international standards in Genome Valley here.

The facility will manufacture women's health products, rabies vaccines and other hormone-related products, it said.

Welcoming the company's investments in the state, Rama Rao said the government will extend the required cooperation to the firm for setting up the facility.