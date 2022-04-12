STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Hero Electric ties up with ElectricPe to set up charging infrastructure

The collaboration entails Hero Electric riders to access ElectricPe's charging network.

Published: 12th April 2022 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Hero Electric. ( File Photo)

Hero Electric. ( File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hero Electric on Tuesday said it has joined hands with EV charging platform ElectricPe to set up charging points across India for its customers.

The collaboration entails Hero Electric riders to access ElectricPe's charging network.

The charging points would come up at residential complexes, offices, malls, and other establishments.

The alliance will help strengthen the charging network and propel EV adoption across the country, Hero Electric said in a statement.

"A robust charging network is crucial for the growing EV sector for faster adoption of EVs across the segment. This association will provide a seamless charging and EV riding experience to customers by easing the accessibility through ElectricPe's charging points that are getting installed on a large scale across the country," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill noted.

With the company's vision and commitment to advancing the growth of EVs, it is working rigorously to scale up the charging infrastructure, he added.

"We are confident that the partnership will aid in sustaining the push towards EVs and facilitate a smooth transition towards clean and green mobility solutions," Gill said.

ElectricPe Co-Founder & CEO Avinash Sharma said the association with Hero Electric will further its goal to bring clean and affordable access to charging to a billion Indians, right at their doorstep.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hero Electric ElectricPe EV EV Charging
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp