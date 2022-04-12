STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

MG Motor to invest Rs 4k crore in its second facility

MG Motor is planning to invest approximately Rs 4,000 crore for its second manufacturing facility as it plans to increase its manufacturing capacity to 3 lakh units per annum. 

Published: 12th April 2022 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

A showroom of MG Motor India. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

A showroom of MG Motor India. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  MG Motor is planning to invest approximately Rs 4,000 crore for its second manufacturing facility as it plans to increase its manufacturing capacity to 3 lakh units per annum. The British brand owned by China’s SAIC is in talks with several state governments for the same, including Gujarat where its first plant is located.

The company, which is expanding the annual production capacity of its current plant at Halol in Gujarat to 1.25 lakh units by 2023, is looking to add another 1.75 lakh units capacity from the second plant in the next two years.

“Beyond 1.25 lakh (at Halol), we need a second plant. It can be at Halol, and we are in touch with the Gujarat government for some additional land. Also, we have been approached by some other states. So, we have started our due diligence now about the location of the second plant.

We are meeting some other states as well as the Gujarat government There were some offers for existing brownfield plants. We have not ruled that out. I think by June-end hopefully, we should be able to finalise the second plant,” said MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba.

In terms of funding of the second plant, Chaba said the company is considering several routes, including the ECB (External Commercial Borrowing) and FDI (Foreign Direct Investment). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MG Motor Manufactutring SAIC
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp