STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Patanjali’s food business to go to Ruchi Soya fold

The company also said it has proposed to rename itself to Patanjali Foods Ltd or any other name approved by the Registrar of Companies.

Published: 12th April 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Baba Ramdev of Patanjali. (Photo | FB)

Baba Ramdev of Patanjali (Photo | FB)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Edible oil major c will bring the entire foods business of its promoter Patanjali Ayurved Ltd (PAL) in its fold in next three-four months, subject to regulatory approvals, a top official told TNIE on Monday.  The company also said it has proposed to rename itself to Patanjali Foods Ltd or any other name approved by the Registrar of Companies.

“The Ruchi Soya board on Sunday took a number of decisions that included drawing synergies  most effectively with the promoter group’s  food portfolio and authorising the company officials to complete the transaction following all the due processes,” Sanjeev Asthana, CEO, Ruchi Soya said, adding that the proposed rechristening reflected the company’s ownership. 

When asked about the cost of integration, Asthana said the process of appointing merchant bankers and valuing the business would be undertaken in due course.  “We are confident of securing the necessary regulatory approvals and bringing the food portfolio in our fold over the next three to four months,” Asthana added. 

Ruchi Soya acquired the noodles, breakfast cereals and biscuits business from Patanjali last year. The merger of the PAL’s foods business underscores Patanjali group’s vision of becoming a serious contender in the FMCG foods segment comprising rivals like Nestle , Britannia , ITC , HUL, etc. PAL acquired Ruchi Soya for Rs 4,350 crore through the insolvency process in 2019. Some of the well-known foods being sold by PAL that will move to Ruchi Soya include Chyawanprash, aloe vera juice and physically refined oils. Non-foods businesses like ayurvedic medicines, home-care and personal-care procedures will continue to vest with Patanjali Ayurved. 

The company’s stock surged as much as 8% on the news before closing flat at Rs 918 as the market declined sharply in the last 30 minutes of trade. Ruchi Soya had posted a net profit of Rs 234.07 crore on revenue of Rs 6,301 crore in Q3FY22. Currently, 80% of its revenues come from edible oils. Asthana said the company aimed at growing the foods portfolio at a CAGR of 10-15% each year. Recently, Ruchi Soya had raised Rs 4,300 crore through follow on public offer to meet market regulator Sebi’s minimum public shareholding norm of 25%. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Patanjali Ayurved Food business
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp