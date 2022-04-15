STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Infosys, TCS may see further downside post results

IT major Infosys could witness sharp volatility when markets reopen on Monday in reaction to its results which missed Street expectations on most counts.

Published: 15th April 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustrations)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  IT major Infosys could witness sharp volatility when markets reopen on Monday in reaction to its results which missed Street expectations on most counts. However, it outperformed larger peer TCS by profit and revenue growth. 

The Infosys American Depositary Receipt (ADR) ended 6% lower post-Indian markets closing on April 13. ADRs allow foreign companies to list their shares on US bourses like Nasdaq.  The company’s share closed flat at `1748.55 on Wednesday after the release of its Q4 results post-market hours. Revenue growth was 22.7% against TCS’ 15.75%, while net profit grew at 12.2% as against 7.3% for its peer. Its attrition rate was 27.7% against TCS’ 17.4% 

Traders in anticipation built short positions by selling active month call options across 1,740-1,800 strikes on Infosys. A call seller sells in hope that an underlying stock won’t rise, enabling her to pocket the premium paid by a call buyer. Call sellers are thus bearish.  The 28 April expiry futures contract could witness long liquidation or creation of fresh shorts when the market opens Monday, said SK Joshi, director, Khambatta Securities.  Immediate support is at 1,700 level while strong resistances kick in at 1,800 and 1,900 levels.

Uk ombudsman selects tcs to drive digital transformation
India’s largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it has been chosen as a strategic partner by UK’s Financial Ombudsman Service to accelerate digital transformation. TCS will help futureproof the Ombudsman’s technology capabilities with a new digital portal that would improve the experience for complainants and respondents, the company said in a release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Infosys TCS American Depositary Receipt Market closing Revenue
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp