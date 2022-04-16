Tata-owned Air India reshuffles top deck

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air India’s new owner Tata Group on Friday made a major reshuffle in the top management of the airline. Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran appointed Nipun Aggarwal as chief commercial officer and Suresh Dutt Tripathi as chief human resources officer.

Aggarwal, who is also senior vice-president at Tata Sons, replaces Air India (AI) veteran Meenakshi Malik, while Tripathi, who was vice-president of human resources at Tata Steel from 2012 to 2021, succeeds Amrita Sharan.

Satya Ramaswamy, who has worked at Tata Consultancy Services before, was appointed as chief digital and technology officer at Air India, while Rajesh Dogra was appointed as the head of customer experience and ground handling at the airline.

“The new appointees will exercise the powers of functional/departmental heads as per the delegation of authority. We wish them all the very best in their new role,” Chandrasekaran stated in the order. On the other hand, Vinod Hejmadi Hejmadi has been re-appointed as chief financial officer, while RS Sandhu will be chief of operations. Meenakshi Malik will be advisor to Group chairman Chandrasekeran (and then to the CEO when one is appointed) for commercial and technology, while Amrita Sharan would be advisor to the chairman (to CEO when one is appointed) for the human resource department.

This rejig at Air India takes place a month after Tata’s attempt to appoint former Turkish Airline chairman Ilker Ayci as MD and CEO of the airline. On March 14, Ayci, who was set to steer the airline, declined the offer of Tata Sons to be the MD and CEO after negative publicity due to his proximity with the current President of Turkey. The Group is yet to appoint a CEO for the airline even as big names from India and globe continue to do the rounds.

Meanwhile, Air India is restoring salaries of staff in a phased manner to pre-pandemic levels as the aviation sector is seeing a strong recovery. Air India’s document said pilots’ flying allowance, special pay and wide-body allowance were cut by 35%, 40% and 40%, respectively, after the onset of the COVID pandemic. From April 1, 2022, flying allowance, special pay and wide-body allowance of pilots were being restored by 20%, 25% and 25%, respectively, the document stated. Cabin crew members’ flying allowance and wide-body allowances were cut by 15% and 20%, respectively, during the peak of the pandemic.

Flying allowance and wide-body allowance of cabin crew members are being restored by 10% and 5%, respectively. Salaries of other staff members are also being restored but not on a par with pre-COVID level. “As hope of a post-pandemic world seems within reach and the aviation sector takes off once again with some visible changes in performance, we are happy to inform you that your salary cuts are reviewed and the restoration of salaries will happen in a phased manner,” the document said.

IndiGo inducts two members to board

The InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) on Friday announced the appointment of Vikram Singh Mehta and Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa (Retd) as the independent non-executive directors. These appointments are subject to receipt of security clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and approval of the members of the company. Mehta will be appointed in the vacancy caused by the second term of Anupam Khanna having come to an end on March 26, 2022.

The appointment of Mehta will be effective from the date of receipt of security clearance from MoCA. Mehta is currently Chairman and Distinguished Fellow of CSEP (Centre for Social and Economic Progress). Dhanoa will be appointed in the vacancy which will arise on Meleveetil Damodaran stepping down on attaining the age of 75 years on May 3, 2022. The appointment of Dhanoa will be effective from the date of receipt of security clearance from the MoCA or May 4, 2022, whichever is later.