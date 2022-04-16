STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Zomato to roll out new food quality policy

Reportedly, National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) is drafting a letter to Zomato to bring changes in the policy. NRAI in a statement said,

Published: 16th April 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Zomato. (File Photo)

Zomato. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Food delivery platform Zomato will be rolling out a new food quality policy on April 18, which may temporarily disable online ordering from restaurants if it receives consumer complaints about the quality of food. 

According to an email advisory issued by the company, on receiving a complaint, Zomato will disable online ordering from the restaurant till a third-party (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) approved) inspection of its premises is completed. The entire cost of such inspection will be borne by the restaurant.

It, however, said the course of action in any such cases will be decided depending on the nature of the complaint. National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) is reportedly drafting a letter to Zomato to bring changes in its policy. 

Serving food items that have expired, the wrong type of meat, serving food with the presence of hazardous objects like animal parts or sharp objects, non-vegetarian food instead of vegetarian food or rotten food all come under the list of actionable complaints. 

Reportedly, National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) is drafting a letter to Zomato to bring changes in the policy. NRAI in a statement said, “While the intent of the policy is understandable, the implementation leaves a lot of grey areas and scope for misuse. Further, the action of delisting is draconian.” “We have initiated dialogue with the Zomato Team and conveyed our views. They will be meeting with us next week to resolve this in a better more inclusive way, keeping all stakeholders in mind,” it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zomato Food Delivery restaurants Online Ordering consumer complaints food quality policy restaurant NRAI
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp