Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves for US to attend World Bank, IMF meetings

During the official visit to the US, Sitharaman will take part in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Indonesia, South Korea, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Published: 17th April 2022 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be leaving for the US later on Sunday to attend the spring meetings of the World Bank and the IMF as well as G20 finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCBG).

During the official visit to the US, Sitharaman will take part in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Indonesia, South Korea, Sri Lanka and South Africa. She will also hold one-on-one meetings with CEOs from the semiconductor, energy and other sectors of priority for the Government of India, the finance ministry said in a statement.

India is expected to record the highest growth rate among large economies of the world. As per the Economic Survey, India may log 8-8.5 per cent GDP growth in the current fiscal ending March. In a high-level meeting, it said, the finance minister will also meet David Malpass, President, World Bank.

Sitharaman will also participate in a high-level panel discussion on 'Money at a Crossroad' hosted by the Managing Director, IMF.

Apart from the official meetings with the World Bank, IMF, G-20 and Financial Action Task Force, the finance minister will also attend an event at the Atlantic Council, a prominent think tank based in Washington DC, and will also interact with the faculty and students at Stanford University.

