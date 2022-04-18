STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Infosys shares tumble 9 per cent; mcap tanks Rs 47,907 crore post earnings announcement

IT services major Infosys on Wednesday posted a 12 per cent rise in March quarter net profit and said it is moving its business out of Russia.

Published: 18th April 2022 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Infosys (File Photo | Reuters)

Infosys (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Infosys tanked 9 per cent in early trade on Monday, wiping out Rs 47,907.7 crore from its market valuation, after the company's March quarter earnings came in below expectations.

The stock tumbled 8.95 per cent to Rs 1,592.05 on the BSE. At the NSE, it plunged 9.06 per cent to Rs 1,590. The company's market valuation eroded by Rs 47,907.7 crore to Rs 6,85,277.72 crore on the BSE.

"Infosys results came worse-than-expected with rising attrition and weakening margins even though growth prospects appear bright. IT valuations may come under pressure dragging the index down," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

IT services major Infosys on Wednesday posted a 12 per cent rise in March quarter net profit and said it is moving its business out of Russia, joining a growing roster of companies pulling out of the country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

India's second-largest software services company saw its net profit in January-March surge to Rs 5,686 crore and projected a 13-15 per cent revenue growth in the fiscal year that began on April 1, 2022 on the back of a "strong demand environment" and "robust deal pipeline".

Infosys hired 85,000 freshers globally and in India during the year ended March 31, 2022, and is planning to hire over 50,000 freshers in FY23.

However, the firm's 12-month attrition soared to 27.7 per cent in the March quarter, as an industry-wide war for talent and dynamic demand environment kept the sector's attrition levels high.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company posted net profit (after minority interest) of Rs 5,686 crore in the just-ended quarter, against Rs 5,076 crore in Q4 FY21.

While the Q4 results scorecard reflects a 12 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit, the numbers are 2 per cent lower than the December quarter.

On why the Q4 numbers have trailed the street's expectations, Parekh said, while there has been a strong volume growth in the quarter, there was an issue with a client related to a contract situation. "We see a very good momentum into our business as we look ahead," Parekh affirmed.

Stock markets were closed on Thursday for Mahavir Jayanti and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, as well as on Friday on account of Good Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Infosys Shares stocks
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp