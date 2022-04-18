STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Jindal Stainless keen to invest in renewable energy sector: MD Abhyuday Jindal

JSL is keen make an investment in the renewable energy sector to set up 300 MW solar and wind capacities in three states, its MD Abhyuday Jindal said.

Published: 18th April 2022 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Jindal Stainless Limited MD Abhyuday Jindal

Jindal Stainless Limited MD Abhyuday Jindal (Photo | Abhyuday Jindal Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) is keen make an investment in the renewable energy sector to set up 300 MW solar and wind capacities in three states, its MD Abhyuday Jindal said.

There will be no more investments in thermal energy, he told PTI.

However, the industrialist did not specify the amount JSL intends to invest to set up the renewable capacity.

"It will be very premature to give any figure. But we are keen to invest in the renewable sector. The capacities will be both solar and wind," Jindal said speaking on the sidelines of the Global Stainless Steel Expo (GSSE) 2022.

When asked about the capacity and the locations of the project, he replied, "300 MW of solar and wind energy capacity will be set up in Odisha, Haryana and Rajasthan. The green energy generated from the project will be used to manufacture stainless steel as "we are expanding," Jindal said.

The country's largest stainless steel maker Jindal Stainless owns and operates 1.1 million tonne per annum (MTPA) plant in Jajpur, Odisha.

The company sources energy from its 264 megawatt MW captive thermal power plant, to run the unit.

JSL is expanding the capacity at Jajpur by another 1 MT to 2.1 MTPA.

"As part of the government's mission of carbon-neutrality, JSL is also keen to move on to renewable sources to manufacture stainless steel. Phasing out of our existing thermal capacity would depend on government rules and regulations," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jindal Stainless Abhyuday Jindal
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp