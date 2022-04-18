Sequoia, Tiger Global, Zomato, Swiggy onboard UrbanPiper with USD 24 million funding

By PTI

MUMBAI: UrbanPiper, a restaurant management platform, has raised USD 24 million in a funding round led by existing investors Sequoia Capital India and Tiger Global, along with new investors Swiggy and Zomato and a slew of angel investors.

The Bengaluru-based startup said the angels who boarded the firm include Pankaj Chaddah of Shyft, Ankit Nagori if Cure-foods, Saahil Goel and Vishesh Khurana of Shiprocket, Khadim Bhatti and Vara Kumar of Whatfix among others.

The company didn't share how much these leading fund houses have pumped in this series-B round or in the previous rounds.

UrbanPiper, which is a B2B software platform with over 27,000 hotels and restaurants live on its platform, aims to take the number to over 2 lakh over next few years.

Currently, it counts marquee restaurant chains such as McDonald's, Pizza Hut, KFC, Subway, Cure Foods, Taco Bell, Rebel Foods etc among its user base and claims to process around 18 per cent of all online food orders placed each month in the country.

Founded by Saurabh Gupta, Anirban Majumdar, and Manav Gupta in Bengaluru in 2015, UrbanPiper is building a full-stack restaurant management platform that helps restaurants operate and scale their businesses with minimal hassle.

Currently, a restaurant signs up with an average of 6-10 different online channels/aggregators, making it challenging to manage multiple tablets/dashboards.

But with this app a restaurant can integrate all these aggregators onto a single dashboard and connect it with their points-of-sale resulting in a 70 per cent decrease in order failure.

The company plans to use the funds to scale its product and engineering teams, strengthen its platform capabilities, as well as broaden its offerings to enable more services to restaurants.

The platform is live with over 27,000 restaurants across eight countries, including India and the Middle East.

It currently processes 14 million orders per month.

It plans to enter more cities in India, Middle East and Northern Africa and the EU, as it aims to onboard over 2 lakh restaurant locations over the next two years.

The firm, which has 150 employees, plans to add 100 more people in the country by next year.