SpiceJet launches new, additional non-stop flights on domestic & intl routes starting April 26

Along with enhancing convenience for travellers, tourism and local economy on these routes will get a boost as many of them are important religious and leisure travel destinations, CCO said.

Published: 18th April 2022 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: No-frills airline SpiceJet on Monday announced the launch of new and additional non-stop flights on its domestic and international routes, starting April 26, to meet current and emerging demands.

The flights, which are being launched in a phased manner, include services connecting Ahmedabad with Muscat; Mumbai with Dhaka; Kozhikode with Jeddah and Riyadh; and Mumbai with Riyadh and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, SpiceJet said in a statement.

On the domestic network, new flights will be launched to Goa, Bagdogra and Shirdi from Ahmedabad, while Tirupati and Guwahati will be connected with Mumbai, it said.

In addition to this service, frequencies are being enhanced on Delhi-Jabalpur, Delhi-Leh, Ahmedabad-Dehradun, Hyderabad-Shirdi, Mumbai-Goa and Mumbai-Srinagar routes, SpiceJet said.

Bookings for all new and additional flights are already open, it stated. "With the economy reviving from the pandemic slump, this will help us to enhance our presence in the aviation industry domestically as well as globally."

The flights announced on Monday include a mix of industry first, new routes and enhanced frequencies covering both domestic and international destinations.

"Along with enhancing convenience for general travellers, tourism and local economy on these routes will get a much needed boost as many of them are important religious and leisure travel destinations," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet.

