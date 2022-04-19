STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Skoda Auto Volkswagen commences third shift at Pune plant

The company is also gearing up to accelerate the deliveries of the Skoda Slavia, while the Volkswagen Virtus is slated for launch in the second quarter of 2022.

Published: 19th April 2022 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Volkswagen

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Tuesday said it has commenced the third shift at its manufacturing plant in Pune to cater to the enhanced demand for its model range in the country.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) manages the Indian operations of five Volkswagen Group brands - Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini.

"The commencement of the third shift at our Pune facility is a testimony to the overwhelming response received by the cars launched under the VW Group's INDIA 2.0 project. The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun have been well received by our customers," SAVWIPL Managing Director Piyush Arora said in a statement.

The company is also gearing up to accelerate the deliveries of the Skoda Slavia, while the Volkswagen Virtus is slated for launch in the second quarter of 2022, he added.

Arora further said that the company has recently commenced exports of the Volkswagen T-Cross to Mexico and the exports of the other INDIA 2.0 cars will follow in the months ahead.

"With the third shift, we have taken on additional manpower to help us cater to the increase in demand, that we foresee both on the domestic and export front. We are confident that we will continue on the growth path set in motion by the Volkswagen Group in the year 2021," he added.

The Volkswagen Group implemented its INDIA 2.0 project with an investment of one billion euros in India from 2019 to 2022.

Under the project, the Group designed and produced four cars - Kushaq, Taigun, Slavia and Virtus - which are customised for India at the Group's Pune facility in Chakan. Spread across 540 acres, the facility currently produces Polo, Vento, Taigun, Kushaq, Slavia and Virtus.

The Group, which also has a manufacturing facility in Shendra in Aurangabad, clocked 76 per cent growth in volumes across its five brands with 21 new launches and six luxury EVs introduced in the market.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Volkswagen India Volkswagen Skoda
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp