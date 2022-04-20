STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CoinDCX raises $135 million; to focus on growing business

In a big boost to the crypto industry, virtual currency exchange CoinDCX has raised over $135 million (about Rs 1,000 cr) in its Series D funding.

Published: 20th April 2022

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

The funding round was led by Pantera and Steadview with strong participation from prominent investors like Kingsway, DraperDragon, Republic and Kindred. The latest round also saw existing investors such as B Capital Group, Coinbase, Polychain and Cadenza raising their investments in CoinDCX. It plans to start an innovation centre to create awareness on Web3 and Blockchain, and also its adoption in India. It also aims to triple its talent pool to over 1,000 staff by 2022-end.

“The latest round by some of the largest institutional investors only reinforces the belief in India’s immense potential in the crypto ecosystem,” said Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of CoinDCX.

“With a wide array of products built for India, and the commitment to building compliant, simple, and safe solutions, we are uniquely positioned to help forge greater understanding and trust between regulators, industry, and our users, ultimately helping accelerate the growth of Crypto adoption in India and further the march of Web3.0,” he added.

Innovation centre planned
1,000 staff
CoinDCX also aims to triple its talent pool to over 1,000 employees by 2022-end.

