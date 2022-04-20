STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Loans set to get costlier as several banks raise MCLR

SBI raised its MCLR by 10 basis points or 0.1 percentage point across all tenures, while the other three have raised it by 5 bps, or 0.05 percent across the board.

Published: 20th April 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Corporate, home and auto loan rates are likely to rise, as several banks raised their marginal cost of fund-based lending rates (MCLR) in the past few days. MCLR, in effect from April 1, 2016, is the minimum rate below which banks are not permitted to lend. SBI, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank are among those which raised rates in the past few days, beginning April 12 .  

SBI raised its MCLR by 10 basis points or 0.1 percentage point across all tenures, while the other three have raised it by 5 bps, or 0.05 percent across the board. Accordingly, effective April 15, SBI’s  MCLR of one-year stands at 7.1%, two-year at 7.3% and three-year at 7.4%. Axis Bank’s one-year MCLR effective April 18  is at 7.4%, two and three years at 7.5% and 7.55%, respectively. 

“One of the main reasons for MCLR increase is a rise in the bulk deposit rate by banks,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. “Since new retail and home rates are now marked to external benchmarks like the repo or the 10-year G-sec, corporates largely will see their borrowing rates rise .”Earlier, RBI had directed banks to link all new floating rate retail and MSME loans to external benchmarks effective October 1, 2019. 

Sabnavis added that triple A-rated corporates could have the option of raising funds from the corporate bond market at a more attractive rate than MCLR. However, lower-rated corporates would see their cost of funds rise now. 

The proportion of loans linked to MCLR have the highest share of 53% as of December 2021, even as proportion of floating rate loans linked to external benchmarks like repo increased to 39% in December from nearly 29% at the end of FY 21.  The rise in EMIs comes amid retail price inflation rising to 6.95% in March.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCLR Lending SBI Inetrest Rates Bank of Baroda Kotak Mahindra Bank Axis Bank
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp