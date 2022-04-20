STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reliance JioFiber waives entry fee, installation charges for new postpaid customers

The company has also introduced monthly plans for JioFiber postpaid customers and given an option to subscribers of low-value plans to pay Rs 100 for availing access to six entertainment apps.

Published: 20th April 2022

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Jio on Tuesday waived entry fee and installation charges for new customers opting for postpaid Jiofiber connections to strengthen its position in the segment. The company has also introduced monthly plans for JioFiber postpaid customers and given an option to subscribers of low-value plans to pay Rs 100 for availing access to six entertainment apps.

"Users will get Internet Box (Gateway Router), set-top box and installation valued at Rs 10,000 at zero cost when they opt for a JioFiber Postpaid connection," Jio said in a statement.

Under the new plans, Jio has given the option to the subscriber of only internet plans, priced at Rs 399 and Rs 699 per month, to get access to six entertainment apps by paying Rs 100 extra and all 14 apps by paying Rs 200 extra in addition to their existing charges.

The company has relaxed postpaid plans by giving customers the option to pay on a monthly rather than quarterly basis. According to telecom regulator TRAI data, Jio has been leading new customer additions in the wireline segment.

In about two years of commercial rollout of its fixed-line broadband services, Reliance Jio in November toppled 20-year-old state-owned telecom company BSNL as the top service provider in the segment. Jio led the growth in the wireline segment in February by adding 2.44 lakh customers.

It was followed by Bharti Airtel which added 91,243 customers, Vodafone Idea (24,948), Quadrant (18,622) and Tata Teleservices (3,772). The government-owned BSNL and MTNL, who jointly have a 49.5 per cent share in the segment, lost 49,074 and 21,900 fixed-line customers, respectively.

