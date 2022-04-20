STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RIIL profit drops 65 per cent in Q4

However, total income of the company during the January-March quarter increased to Rs 19.65 crore over Rs 18.88 crore in the same period a year ago.

Published: 20th April 2022 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries Limited (File Photo | Reuters)

Reliance Industries Limited (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Group firm RIIL on Wednesday reported a 65 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1.06 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 3 crore in the year-ago period, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (RIIL) said in a filing to BSE.

However, total income of the company during the January-March quarter increased to Rs 19.65 crore over Rs 18.88 crore in the same period a year ago. The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 10 each for FY'22.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd is mainly engaged in the business of setting up industrial infrastructure.

Its main activities are transportation of petroleum products and raw water through its pipelines, construction machinery on hire and other infrastructure support services.

The company has its operations mainly in Mumbai and the Rasayani regions of Maharashtra, and Surat and Jamnagar belts of Gujarat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Group Reliance RIIL Reliance Industry Reliance shares
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp