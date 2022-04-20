STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensex up by 513 points, Equity indices open in green

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,116.20, at 9:57 am, up by 157.50 points or 0.93 per cent.

Published: 20th April 2022 10:46 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices opened in green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 513.07 points and Nifty by 157.50 points.

At 9:57 am, the BSE Sensex was up by 513.07 points or 0.91 per cent at 56,976.22. BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the 10th oldest in the world.

NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India.

Comments

