NTPC ties up with Delhi Jal Board to convert waste into energy 

Torrefied waste sludge was fired into NTPC's unit 4 boiler at Dadri for power generation. Firing sludge into the boiler will reduce net CO2 emissions as well as water and land pollution.

Published: 21st April 2022 03:03 PM

NTPC plant. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  State-owned NTPC has partnered with Delhi Jal Board to convert sludge produced in latter's sewage treatment plants into energy. In Delhi-NCR alone, Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) produce up to 800 MT of sludge per day.

The disposal of the sludge is a major challenge as it contributes towards environmental pollution.

"In an endeavour to reduce the carbon footprint, NTPC Ltd, India's largest integrated energy company has come together with Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to utilise the sludge produced in the STPs of DJB," a statement said on Thursday.

Torrefied waste sludge was fired into NTPC's unit 4 boiler at Dadri for power generation. Firing sludge into the boiler will reduce net CO2 emissions as well as water and land pollution.

It will pave the way to utilise the waste and convert it to energy in an environmentally friendly manner, the statement said.

NTPC is taking various steps to make its energy portfolio greener and plans to have 60 GW capacity through renewable energy sources by 2032. The total installed capacity of the company is 68,881.68 MW.

