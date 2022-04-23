STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

E-commerce giant Amazon buys GlowRoad

E-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said that it has acquired homegrown social commerce start-up GlowRoad for an undisclosed sum.

Published: 23rd April 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  E-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said that it has acquired homegrown social commerce start-up GlowRoad for an undisclosed sum. In a statement, the company said the acquisition is a step in the company’s commitment to digitise 10 million local Indian businesses by 2025.

“Amazon continues to explore new ways to digitize India and delight customers, micro-entrepreneurs and sellers and bringing GlowRoad onboard is a key step in this direction. Together with GlowRoad, Amazon will help accelerate entrepreneurship among millions of creators, homemakers, students, and small sellers from across the country,” an Amazon said in an email response.“This acquisition will complement GlowRoad’s already loved service with Amazon’s technology, infrastructure, and digital payments capabilities, bringing more efficiency and cost-saving for everyone,” the spokesperson added.

Globally, social commerce industry is expected to grow three times as fast as traditional e-commerce to $1.2 trillion by 2025, according to a recent (January) Accenture study. Notably, the same study also showed that nearly eight out of ten social media users in India use social commerce to make purchases. In November last year, Myntra also launched its influencer-driven live commerce platform ‘M-Live’ in a move to expand its social commerce business. Chinese buyers have long supported the concept through apps like TaoBao. In India, however, It’s a recent development. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
E-commerce Amazon acquired GlowRoad Digitise Local business
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp