Indian startups filed over 400 tech patents from 2015 to 2021, healthcare remains focus area

BENGALURU: Startups in India have filed over 400 technology patents during 2015-2021, with healthcare and medical devices remaining their focus area, says a report.

According to Nasscom, Indian companies have filed 1,38,000 tech patents in India and over 9,500 patents in the US during 2015-2021. The US continues to remain the favourable destination for filing patents outside the country.



Indian tech companies accounted for 60% of the total patents filed by Indian companies during 2015-2021. Over 1,300 patents were filed in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) domain during 2015-2021, thus AI continues to lead in terms of total patents filed under various emerging technology domains.

ANI technologies, the parent company of Ola, has filed patents related to vehicle allocation systems based on eligibility information of the passenger and the ride request. The system uses an ML model to perform one or more operations.

The share of tech patents in total patents filed in the US increased to 54% over 2015-21, compared with 52% in 2015-2019.

Cloud Computing and Cybersecurity are other emerging areas in which companies are interested and also investing. In Cyber Security and Cloud Computing, Wipro has filed a patent related to transaction security using real-time data as authentication factor. Cognizant, HCL, Infosys, Intel, Oracle and Wipro among others are major tech filers.

"The US, a major market for Indian tech firms, is also where India domiciled

companies have filed over 9,500 patents during the same period, with the majority being technology patents," said Sangeeta Gupta, Senior VP, Nasscom.

The pandemic has pushed the use of IoT, as it continues to find major innovation in the area of healthcare and medical devices (27%), followed by Industrial Applications (20%) and Smart Devices (15%).