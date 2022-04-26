IOB, Central Bank divestment on the fast-track

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre plans to accelerate the process of privatisation of the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) and Central Bank of India after the two banks posted good quarterly results, finance ministry sources said. The government’s public policy think tank Niti Aayog has already proposed the names of these two PSBs to the core group of Secretaries on Disinvestment (CGD) for privatisation.

“We had to put a halt to the privatisation process in between because of the protests by bank associations and State elections. But now, after the banks registered positive results in the December quarter, it will gather steam. CGD is assessing the proposal submitted by Niti Aayog, which will then go to the Cabinet committee for final approval,” an official told this newspaper.

Another official pointed out that there is no provision for privatisation of banks in the Bank Nationalization Act. So, an amendment is needed in the Act to privatise the state-owned lenders. “A few amendments have been proposed to the Banking Regulation Act and Bank Nationalisation Act to facilitate the privatisation.

We are trying to make an attractive scheme related to employees’ compensation to avoid strikes,” he added. In the October-December quarter, Chennai-based IOB’s net profit doubled to Rs 454 crore against Rs 213 crore in the year-ago period. In the same period, Mumbai-based Central Bank of India registered a 69% increase in its net profit at Rs 279 crore.

More banks to be identified later

After the completion of the privatisation of IOB and CBI, the Centre will identify other banks for disinvestment in the coming years. The government wants only four large PSBs in the country