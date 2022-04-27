STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

19 firms apply under PLI scheme for white goods in second round

They commited an investment of Rs 1,548 crore, the government said on Tuesday.  These  companies include eight for AC components and 11 companies for LED lights.

Published: 27th April 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Nineteen companies including LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric, Adani Copper Tubes, Jindal Poly films, Crompton Greaves, Wipro, Zeco Aircon, Starion India and Swaminathan Enterprises have applied for Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the white goods - ACs and LED lights- in the second round of applications.

They commited an investment of Rs 1,548 crore, the government said on Tuesday.  These companies include eight for AC components and 11 companies for LED lights. “Over the next 5 years, these 19 companies are expected to achieve production of nearly Rs 26,880 crore of components of ACs and LED lights and generate direct employment of 5,522 persons. Applications have been filed for production of components, which are not manufactured in India presently with sufficient capacity,” the statement said.

The government said the scheme will bring investment in component manufacturing eco-system of ACs and LED lights industry to the tune of Rs 7,074 crore and generate nearly 2 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities. The scheme is expected to lead to total production of components of ACs and LEDs in India of about Rs 1,07,134 crore.

The PLI Scheme extends an incentive of 6% to 4% on reducing basis on incremental sales for a period of five years subsequent to the base year and one year of gestation period. Domestic value addition is expected to grow from the current 15-20%to 75-80%. EARLIER, Union Cabinet had given nod to the scheme for white goods, to be implemented over FY 2021-22 to FY 2028-29 with an outlay of `6,238 crores on April 07, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Production Linked Incentive white goods AC LLED Lights Mitsubishi Electric LG Electronics Adani Copper Tubes Wipro
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp