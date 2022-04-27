STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anand Mahindra pitches for higher degree of participation on Twitter

Mahindra had conducted a poll on the social media platform seeking to know if his followers supported Musk or not.

Published: 27th April 2022 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday batted for a greater degree of participation and expression on Twitter, agreeing with the views of his followers on the social media platform.

He, however, said there is an urgent need for agencies and platforms that are dedicated exclusively to calling out fake news, fake posts and displaying fact-based information on a real-time basis in the society.

Amid a debate over freedom of speech, with Elon Musk promising less regulation of opinions and speech after he takes over Twitter, Mahindra had conducted a poll on the social media platform seeking to know if his followers supported Musk or not.

As many as 80.7 per cent of those who voted supported Musk and only 19.3 per cent did not.

Reacting to the outcome of his Twitter poll, Mahindra in a series of tweets said, "Clearly Freedom of Speech is cherished. I, too, agree Twitter can permit a greater degree of participation & expression. Because censorship doesn't suppress the hate-mongers & a platform like this can flush them out into public view allowing law enforcers to act against them."

EDITORIAL | Sense of unease as Elon Musk takes control of Twitter

"Society urgently needs more agencies and platforms that are dedicated exclusively to calling out fake news, fake posts & displaying fact-based information on a real-time basis," he added.

Musk, who on Monday clinched a deal to buy Twitter for USD 44 billion at his offer of USD 54.20 per share, in a tweet clarified that "By 'free speech', I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law".

He further said, "If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people".

Musk had also hoped that "even my worst critics remain on Twitter" after he acquires the social media platform "because that is what free speech means".

