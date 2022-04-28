STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FMCG major HUL’s Q4 net profit rises 8.5 per cent 

HUL, which saw its sales grow 10% to Rs 13,190 crore in the March quarter, has become a Rs 50,000-crore turnover company this fiscal.

Hindustan Unilever. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Wednesday reported an 8.5% rise in net profit to Rs 2,327 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to Rs 2,143 crore in the same period last year. HUL, which saw its sales grow 10% to Rs 13,190 crore in the March quarter, has become a Rs 50,000-crore turnover company this fiscal.

It has reported an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 3,245 crore during the said quarter, a 10% increase over the corresponding period last year. All segments have witnessed steady performance except skincare and color cosmetics as inflation muted discretionary spending, the company said. The home Care segment witnessed a 24% growth, with Fabric Wash and Household Care growing in strong double-digits.

“Liquids and Fabric Sensations continued to outperform driven by effective market development actions. Calibrated price increases were taken across Fabric Wash and Household Care portfolios to partly offset the significant inflation in input costs,” it said in a statement. Beauty & Personal Care grew competitively at 4% and Foods & Refreshment grew 5%.

