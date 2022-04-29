STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Employment in Organised sector rises: Government survey

Manufacturing sector is the largest employer accounting for around 39% of the estimated total number of workers followed by education sector 22%, the survey said.

Published: 29th April 2022 08:30 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Indicating an upward trend in employment in the organised sector, a labour ministry survey released on Thursday showed as many as 3.14 crore workers were employed in firms with 10 or more workers in 9 selected sectors in the December quarter of 2021. The number of workers stood at nearly 3.10 crore in the preceding quarter.

The Labour and Employment Ministry’s third quarterly employment survey (QES) report for the October-December 2021 period, covers 9 sectors including manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, education, health, accommodation & restaurants, IT/ BPOs and financial services.

The manufacturing sector is the largest employer accounting for around 39% of the estimated total number of workers followed by the education sector 22%, the survey said. The manufacturing sector had the maximum number of workers during the period at 124 lakh, followed by education at 69.26 lakh. They were followed by IT/BPOs (34.57 lakh), health (32.86 lakh), trade (16.81 lakh), transport (13.20 lakh), and financial services (8.85 lakh), accommodation and restaurants (8.11 lakh), and construction (6.19 lakh). It noted that 85.3% of the workers were Regular workers and 8.9% were contract workers.

Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav in a tweet said, “Happy to inform the report on 3rd Round (Oct -Dec, 2021) of Quarterly Employment Survey shows a rising trend in employment in the organised sector, employing 10 or more workers, of the selected 9 sectors.” “The number of workers employed stood at 314.54 lakh,” he added. About 1.85 lakhs vacancies were reported across the 9 sectors, according to the survey.

The survey is taken up by the Labour Bureau to provide frequent (quarterly) updates about the employment and related variables of establishments in both organised and unorganized segments of the nine select sectors, which account for a majority of the total employment in the non-farm establishments. 

