STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Smartphone market falls 1 per cent in Q1 of FY22 in India

However, the market is expected to remain modest in Q2, 2022 as well due to supply disruptions arising from the COVID situation in China,” said Prachir Singh, Senior Research Analyst.

Published: 29th April 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s smartphone market declined 1% year-on-year to 38 million units in the first quarter of this year due to supply-constrained, according to Counterpoint Research’s Market Monitor. The research also noted that the Chinese brands held a 74% share in Q1, FY22, Xiaomi leading the market with a 23% share, followed by Samsung, realme, vivo and OPPO, respectively. 

“The component issues were a major reason for this fall and affected nearly all brands. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are adopting various strategies to tackle the supply issues such as expanding the supplier portfolio and increasing local sourcing. However, the market is expected to remain modest in Q2, 2022 as well due to supply disruptions arising from the COVID situation in China,” said Prachir Singh, Senior Research Analyst.

In terms of market share, Xiaomi retained the top position in Q1FY22, though it declined 13% YoY. South Korean tech giant Samsung recaptured the second spot with a 1% YoY decline and realme is the only brand among the top five players to experience YoY growth (40%). Vivo remained at the fourth spot with an 8% YoY decline. Oppo has been consistent in its fifth position in the market but it declined 18% YoY.  Apple grew 5% YoY and remained the top-selling brand in the premium segment (above Rs 30,000).

“Aggressive offers on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series in the offline channel drove this growth. Apple has been aggressive in expanding its manufacturing capabilities in the country as well as increasing its offline reach,” reads the research.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
smartphone market Decline Xiaomi OPPO Samsung vivo supply-constrained
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp