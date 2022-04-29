Tata Motors unveils new electric vehicle architecture

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Friday unveiled its all-new electric vehicle architecture on which it plans to introduce multiple advanced EVs starting from 2025.

The home-grown auto major, which currently leads the domestic electric passenger vehicle segment by a distance, aims to drive in multiple body styles on the AVINYA Concept, which is based on its GEN 3 architecture.

The first model based on the new architecture is expected to hit the markets in 2025.

The new electric models will come with an enhanced range of over 500 kms and above. They will also feature new-age technologies, software and artificial intelligence.

"While making the AVINYA Concept a reality, the central idea was to offer a mobility solution like no other – a state of the art software on wheels that is well designed, sustainable and reduces the planet's carbon footprint," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

Green mobility is at the nucleus of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) and the AVINYA Concept is the perfect reflection of what the company stands for – a creation that will not only accelerate the adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) but also lead this movement, he added.

"Furthermore, at the Tata group, we are uniquely positioned to bring all the expertise that is necessary to build these mobility solutions and we are confident that in years to come, we will make a larger and sustainable impact not only in India but globally as well," Chandrasekaran stated.

In an interaction with PTI, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said the company has taken a giant stride towards next generation of EVs with the showcasing of AVINYA Concept.

"The new pure EV architecture will be very scalable and flexible. It will also be able to spawn a range of globally competitive pure EVs with desired footprint," he added.

Further, he said the new products will showcase next generation of dust protection, water proofing, connectivity, and enhanced performance and efficiency.

"From technology perspective, it will be very agnostic to battery chemistry and cell formats and gen 3 batteries will be designed to outlast the vehicles they power," he added.

The new range is going to provide extremely premium yet simple and calming experience to the customers and the company "would try to keep it accessible to majority of customers of fast growing high volume segments of today," Chandra said.

Chandra noted that the company, in a very dedicated fashion, is moving towards the government's vision of having 30 per cent EV penetration by 2030.

"We have lined up investments over the next five years ...the investments will be planned towards new pure EV architectures, advanced technologies and if needed in the ecosystem as well so that we are on track as far as our plan is concerned," he noted.

Chandra, who also heads the EV business, said Tata Motors has gone ahead with three pronged approach for EV architecture.

"The generation one products were derived from existing product lineups like Nexon EV and Tigor EV. These products in the last 2-3 years have instilled confidence in customers to gravitate towards electric vehicles ...already over 25,000 such vehicles are on the roads and are a testament of the pace at which the EV adoption is happening," he said.

According to Chandra, the second generation products are based on adapted architecture where an internal combustion engine model is taken and made more suitable for electrification.

"We call it a multi-energy platform which can deliver higher range. So first-generation products were with a commitment to deliver 250 km range. In second generation, we showcased Curvv concept, which will deliver 400-500 km range," he said.

"The AVINYA Concept is the fruition of our first idea built on our Pure EV GEN 3 architecture, enabling us to produce a range of globally competitive EVs. Our vision for pure EVs is focused on delivering wellness and rejuvenation while travelling, backed by cutting-edge technologies, aimed at improving the overall quality of life," Chandra said.

Derived from the Sanskrit language, the name AVINYA stands for Innovation, the auto major noted.

The new concept introduces a new typology of mobility that liberates enormous roominess and comfort, not restricted by traditional segmentation, it added. With this, TPEM is all set to unleash a new breed of EVs that will redefine the automobile space.

Tata Motors had earlier stated that it is planning to invest Rs 15,000 crore in the EV business in the next five years.

Last year, the company raised USD 1 billion in funding from private equity major TPG for EV business, valuing the vertical at USD 9.1 billion.

Earlier this month, the auto major had announced that it will drive in a new electric SUV Concept Curvv, with enhanced driving range and technology within the next two years.

Tata Motors currently sells three electric models -- Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Xpres-T EV -- in the domestic market.

The company reported 353 per cent growth in its EV sales last fiscal compared to 2020-21.