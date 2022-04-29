Wipro to hire 38,000 freshers in FY23; offers quarterly promotion

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT major Wipro on Friday said that it will hire 38,000 freshers this fiscal. Attrition has been a cause for concern for the IT industry and all major IT companies are increasing their freshers hiring.

Wipro has doubled the hiring from 19,000 in FY22 to 38,000 in FY23. Earlier, IT majors TCS and Infosys too said that they will hire around 40,000 and 50,000 freshers, respectively in the current fiscal. The company's attrition rate in the fourth quarter jumped to 23.8% from 22.7% in the previous quarter.

The IT major will also increase the frequency of the promotion cycle for 70% of employees in junior bands on a quarterly basis.

Its total headcount as of March 31, 2022, was 2,43,128, and it has added 45,416 employees in FY22 alone.

In response to a question on attrition by TNIE, Wipro Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Saurabh Govil said the pressure continues as demand is robust. "As we onboard large numbers of freshers, we have given them a clear career path, both from a compensation and career standpoint, for the next five years," he said.

"We are also working with partners to train them to become full-stack engineers before their joining so that they get a different salary when they come onboard compared to when they were hired," he added.

On local hiring in the US, Govil said 80% of our population are locals in the US and it completely eased off our pressure on H-1B visas. We will continue to move people based on skill and requirement.

Speaking about return-to-office plans, Thierry Delaporte, CEO and MD, Wipro said that they want the model to be hybrid and that they encourage people to come to the office. "But we also recognise the fact that if they prefer to work from home, they can," he said.

Wipro CEO also said that they do not have operations in Russia or Ukraine and are extending help to their clients and employees in neighbouring European countries.