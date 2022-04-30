Core sector growth slows down to 4.3 per cent in March 2022
However, fertiliser (15.3 per cent), cement (8.8 per cent) and electricity (4.9 per cent) production registered higher growth in March than in February.
NEW DELHI: The core sector growth moderated to 4.3% in March 2022 compared to 6% in February 2022 as five out of eight sector witnessed a slowdown during the month, according to data released by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).
Coal production declined by 0.1% in March 2022 (compared to 6.8% growth in February), while crude oil output fell by 3.4% (compared to a decline of 2.2% in February). Natural gas (7.6% in March vs 12.5% in February), refinery products (6.2% in March vs 8.8% in February) and Steel (3.7% in March vs 5.9% in February) also witnessed a sequential slowdown in March.
However, fertiliser (15.3%), cement (8.8%) and electricity (4.9%) production registered higher growth in March than in February. The double-digit growth recorded by fertiliser output in March came on the back of a very low base.
Core sector growth, measured by the Index of Core Industries, computes the combined and individual performance of production in selected eight core industries - Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity.
Core Industries comprise 40.27% of the weight included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The cumulative growth of the core industries during FY22 stood at 10.4% (provisional) as against the same period last year. In the last fiscal, the core sector industries had recorded a 6.4%.