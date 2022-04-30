STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Core sector growth slows down to 4.3 per cent in March 2022

However, fertiliser (15.3 per cent), cement (8.8 per cent) and electricity (4.9 per cent) production registered higher growth in March than in February.

Published: 30th April 2022 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The core sector growth moderated to 4.3% in March 2022 compared to 6% in February 2022 as five out of eight sector witnessed a slowdown during the month, according to data released by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).

 Coal production declined by 0.1% in March 2022 (compared to 6.8% growth in February), while crude oil output fell by 3.4% (compared to a decline of 2.2% in February). Natural gas (7.6% in March vs 12.5% in February), refinery products (6.2% in March vs 8.8% in February) and Steel (3.7% in March vs 5.9% in February) also witnessed a sequential slowdown in March.

However, fertiliser (15.3%), cement (8.8%) and electricity (4.9%) production registered higher growth in March than in February. The double-digit growth recorded by fertiliser output in March came on the back of a very low base.

Core sector growth, measured by the Index of Core Industries, computes the combined and individual performance of production in selected eight core industries - Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity.

Core Industries comprise 40.27% of the weight included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).  The cumulative growth of the core industries during FY22 stood at 10.4% (provisional) as against the same period last year. In the last fiscal, the core sector industries had recorded a 6.4%.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Department of Industrial Policy Coal crude oil Natural gas slowdown
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp