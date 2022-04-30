Gillette March quarter PAT tumbles 34 per cent YoY to Rs 69 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gillette India on Friday reported a 34.4% decrease in net profit to Rs 69.31 crore for quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 105.66 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 566.52 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 as against Rs 536.62 crore during the same period last year, registering a growth of 5.57%.

Madhusudan Gopalan, MD, Gillette India, said, “In a challenging market environment, we recorded robust sales growth during the quarter driven by the strength of our grooming and oral care product portfolio and strong retail execution. We will focus on improving productivity to minimize the effect of commodity cost inflation which is expected to impact the industry in the short to medium term.”

“In the long-term, we will stay the course on our strategy to drive balanced top and bottom-line growth enabled by superiority, improving productivity, leading constructive disruption, and strengthening our organization and culture,” Gopalan added. In terms of segments, revenue from the grooming segment stood at Rs 446.65 crore, up 8.86% YoY.