STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Maruti PAT up 58 per cent; to shift gear from hatchback   

The fall in PAT during the fiscal came even as sales grew by 26% to Rs 83,798 crore.

Published: 30th April 2022 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Beating street estimates, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki reported a 57.7% year-on-year increase in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,839 crore during the March ended quarter (Q4FY22) on the back of price hikes and lower sales promotion cost. 

The company’s standalone net sales came at  Rs 25,514 crore in the quarter, registering a growth of 11.1% Y-o-Y. For the full year, Maruti Suzuki’s PAT fell by 12.3% to Rs 3,766 crore as compared Rs 4,230 crore reported in the previous financial year.

The fall in PAT during the fiscal came even as sales grew by 26% to Rs 83,798 crore.  “Production during the year was impacted by shortage of components by an estimated 270,000 vehicles, mostly domestic models, because of which there were pending customer bookings of nearly 268,000 vehicles at the end of the year.

In addition, the first quarter witnessed a disruption owing to the second Covid wave,” said the carmaker. 
Going forward, the carmaker will shift focus from its ‘bread and butter’ hatchback segment to other categories as poor purchasing power of entry-level customers has resulted in deep shrinkage of this segment. 

Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava said, “There’s no butter in small cars anymore. We will have to change our strategy. People with limited income are getting squeezed out of the car market due to higher cost...The market for hatchbacks is “shrinking significantly.”

He added, “Compared to 2018-19, the segment has shrunk by 4 lakh units in 2021-22, from 15.5 lakh units to 11.5 lakh units. This is over 25% fall in size of the market. Low-priced cars became unaffordable for people due to regulatory changes, higher taxes, increases in commodity prices. We have only bread now, the butter has gone.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki India’s largest carmaker profit after tax Q4 sales
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp