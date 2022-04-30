STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tata Motors to develop EVs with range of 500 km

The first electric vehicles (EVs) built using this new platform should hit the road in 2025.

Published: 30th April 2022 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Anand Kulkarni, V-P, Product Line & Ops; Vivek Srivatsa, head-marketing, sales, TPEM; Martin Uhlarik, design head, Tata Motors; N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s largest electric car maker Tata Motors is planning to launch battery-powered four-wheelers with a minimum range of 500 kms on a single charge as it aims to target Indian as well as global markets. The automaker on Friday unveiled AVINYA Concept, which is based on pure EV generation-3 architecture, its dedicated EV platform. 

The first electric vehicles (EVs) built using this new platform should hit the road in 2025. In the same year, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki would be in the final stage to launch its maiden electric car.  N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Tata Motors, said, “Green Mobility is at the nucleus of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), and the AVINYA Concept is the perfect reflection of what the company stands for – a creation that will not only accelerate the adoption of EVs but also lead this movement.” 

“Furthermore, at the Tata group, we are uniquely positioned to bring all the expertise that is necessary to build these mobility solutions and we are confident that in years to come we will make a larger and sustainable impact not only in India but globally as well.”

Tata’s unveiling of the new platform comes weeks after the company received the first tranche of 3,750 crores of the total 7,500 crores from TPG Rise Climate a month ago. 

Tata had last year said it will create a portfolio of 10 EVs in the next 5 years and will go for widespread charging infra to facilitate EV adoption. The unveil of AVINYA also comes less than a month after the automaker had unveiled a sport utility vehicle concept Curvv, which it intends to launch in 2024 with an electric powertrain followed by petrol/diesel engines. Curvv is based on Gen 2 architecture.

