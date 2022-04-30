STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Yes Bank posts net profit of Rs 367 cr in Q4; returns to full-year profitability in FY22 

FY22 is the first full-year profit since FY19, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Published: 30th April 2022 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Yes bank

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Yes Bank on Saturday said it returned to full-year profitability in the fiscal ended March 2022, registering a profit of Rs 1,066 crore during the year.

The private sector lender had posted a net loss of Rs 3,462 crore in the previous fiscal year ended March 2021 and a loss of Rs 22,715 crore in FY20.

FY22 is the first full-year profit since FY19, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

In the quarter ended March of the fiscal year 2021-22, the bank registered a net profit of Rs 367 crore.

There was a net loss of Rs 3,788 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year 2020-21.

Compared sequentially, the net profit in Q4 FY22 rose by 38 per cent from Rs 266 crore in the preceding quarter ended December 2021.

Total income during January-March period of FY22 increased to Rs 5,829.22 crore from Rs 4,678.59 crore in the same quarter of FY21.

The full-year total income, however, was down at Rs 22,285.98 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 23,053.53 crore in 2020-21.

Yes Bank said it witnessed strong growth in deposits and granular advances during the year and the sanctions/disbursements stood at Rs 70,000 crore across various segments in 2021-22.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved to 13.9 per cent of the gross advances as of March 31, 2022 from 15.4 per cent a year earlier.

The net NPAs or bad loans came down to 4.5 per cent from 5.9 per cent.

The bank's MD and CEO Prashant Kumar said: "This transformation journey taking place at Yes Bank has resulted into sustained improvement in balance sheet growth, accelerated granularization, improving asset quality trends, enhanced liquidity and stronger capital position over the past 2 years."

While the core operating profitability of the franchise continues to improve, the drag from legacy stressed assets has significantly reduced, resulting into net profitability, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yes Bank Yes Bank FY22
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp