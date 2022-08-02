Air India set to allow its pilots to fly until age of 65

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata Group-owned Air India (AI) will now allow its pilots to fly until the age of 65 as it looks to ensure adequate manpower for its fleet expansion plans. Currently, Air India pilot's retirement age is 58 years.

“Considering future expansion plans for our fleet, it is imperative to meet our workforce requirement for pilots. DGCA ((Directorate General of Civil Aviation) allows pilots to fly till the age of 65 years, compared to Air India retirement age of 58 years. Allowing pilots to fly till the age of 65 is a practice followed by most airlines in the industry,” the airline’s internal document dated July 29 stated.

“To meet our requirement, it is proposed to retain our current trained pilots at Air India post-retirement on a contractual basis for 5 years extendable to 65 years,” said S D Tripathi, AI’s chief human resource officer (CHRO) in the document.

According to AI’s new policy, a panel comprising functional representatives of HR and operations & flight safety will be constituted to examine the eligibility of pilots retiring in the next two years. The panel will be responsible for reviewing the past records of the pilots with respect to discipline, flight safety and vigilance. Post the review, the committee will recommend shortlisted names to the CHRO for issuing them post-retirement contract.

“Post-retirement contract will include a clause for annual review of the contract basis performance, conduct and flight safety record. On completion of five years of satisfactory service, a comprehensive examination of their performance will be considered for further extension till 65 years. This will be reviewed by the constituted committee,” the policy document stated.

IndiGo to reinstate its pilots’ salary

NewDelhi: Country’s largest airline IndiGo is planning will restore its pilots’ salaries to pre-Covid levels from November. The decision comes after a section of its pilots protested and cabin crew took mass sick leave over salary and working condition issues. “Our aim has been to constantly revisit our salary and remuneration and reinstate them to pre-Covid levels. Keeping that in mind, I am pleased to announce a 6% reinstatement of salaries effective Sept 1, 2022, and the remaining 6% shall be reinstated on Nov 1, 2022, as we all welcome the festival of lights,” read an internal IndiGo mail.

NEW DELHI: Tata Group-owned Air India (AI) will now allow its pilots to fly until the age of 65 as it looks to ensure adequate manpower for its fleet expansion plans. Currently, Air India pilot's retirement age is 58 years. “Considering future expansion plans for our fleet, it is imperative to meet our workforce requirement for pilots. DGCA ((Directorate General of Civil Aviation) allows pilots to fly till the age of 65 years, compared to Air India retirement age of 58 years. Allowing pilots to fly till the age of 65 is a practice followed by most airlines in the industry,” the airline’s internal document dated July 29 stated. “To meet our requirement, it is proposed to retain our current trained pilots at Air India post-retirement on a contractual basis for 5 years extendable to 65 years,” said S D Tripathi, AI’s chief human resource officer (CHRO) in the document. According to AI’s new policy, a panel comprising functional representatives of HR and operations & flight safety will be constituted to examine the eligibility of pilots retiring in the next two years. The panel will be responsible for reviewing the past records of the pilots with respect to discipline, flight safety and vigilance. Post the review, the committee will recommend shortlisted names to the CHRO for issuing them post-retirement contract. “Post-retirement contract will include a clause for annual review of the contract basis performance, conduct and flight safety record. On completion of five years of satisfactory service, a comprehensive examination of their performance will be considered for further extension till 65 years. This will be reviewed by the constituted committee,” the policy document stated. IndiGo to reinstate its pilots’ salary NewDelhi: Country’s largest airline IndiGo is planning will restore its pilots’ salaries to pre-Covid levels from November. The decision comes after a section of its pilots protested and cabin crew took mass sick leave over salary and working condition issues. “Our aim has been to constantly revisit our salary and remuneration and reinstate them to pre-Covid levels. Keeping that in mind, I am pleased to announce a 6% reinstatement of salaries effective Sept 1, 2022, and the remaining 6% shall be reinstated on Nov 1, 2022, as we all welcome the festival of lights,” read an internal IndiGo mail.