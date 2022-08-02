Paytm Mall says users' data 'safe'

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Paytm Mall, the ecommerce arm of Paytm, has said that online platform haveibeenpwned.com has retracted its data breach claim related to the ecommerce platform.

The creator of the platform, Troy Hunt, tweeted saying that data circulating has no connection to Paytm and the breach seems "fabricated".

"An update on this breach: after loading it into @haveibeenpwned, the head of @paytm's infosec team reached out and we had a chat about the authenticity of the data, which they believe didn't originate from them. We now collectively believe it's fabricated,” Troy Hunt tweeted.

“I sent them the data that was circulating, they reviewed and drew a number of important conclusions, the first of which is the most significant: there's a lot of data there they simply never collect,” he added in the Twitter thread.

In August 2020, a report claimed that 3.4 million accounts were compromised during the breach.

Paytm Mall had earlier rejected the claim and said in a statement, “The data of our users is completely safe and claims related to data leak in the year 2020 are completely false and unsubstantiated.”

A Paytm Mall spokesperson said, “The online platform that flagged a data breach of our systems reviewed it and have responsibly retracted its claim. We would like to reassure our users that their data is absolutely safe and protecting their information remains our topmost priority.”

