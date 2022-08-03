Home Business

Airtel to start 5G services rollout in August; inks pacts with Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung

Airtel highlighted its long-standing relationship for connectivity and pan-India managed services with Ericsson and Nokia while stating that partnership with Samsung will begin this year onwards.

Published: 03rd August 2022 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel. (File Photo)

Bharti Airtel. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Within days of bidding for spectrum in auctions, Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced it has signed 5G network agreements with gear makers Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung to commence deployment this month.

Airtel highlighted its long-standing relationship for connectivity and pan-India managed services with Ericsson and Nokia while stating that partnership with Samsung will begin this year onwards.

The Sunil Mittal-led firm recently acquired 19,867.

8 MHZ spectrum in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands, bolstering its spectrum holding.

Bharti Airtel, which acquired spectrum worth Rs 43,084 crore in the just-concluded auction, had said it is well-positioned to usher in the 5G revolution in India.

Gopal Vittal, CEO of Airtel, said, "We are delighted to announce that Airtel will commence roll out of 5G services in August."

Vittal said the network agreements are finalised and Airtel will work with the best technology partners from across the world to deliver the full benefits of 5G connectivity to its consumers.

"India's transition into a digital economy will be led by telecom and 5G presents a game-changing opportunity to drive the digital transformation of industries, enterprises and the socio-economic development of India," Vittal added.

Choice of multiple partners would enable Airtel to roll out 5G services spanning ultra-high-speeds, low latency and large data handling capabilities, the company said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharti Airtel Airtel 5g 5G network
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp