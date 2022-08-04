Home Business

Bank of India Q1 profit falls by 22% to Rs 561 crore   

BoI improved on its asset quality as gross non-performing assets fell to 9.30% of gross advances by the end of June 2022.

Published: 04th August 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bank of India on Tuesday reported a 22% fall in standalone net profit at Rs 561 crore for the first quarter of FY23 on higher operating expenses, even as bad loans declined. The lender had reported a net profit of Rs 720 crore in the corresponding quarter ended June 2021.

Sequentially, the net profit was down 7.4%. Total income during April-June 2022-23 fell to Rs 11,124.36 crore from Rs 11,641.37 crore in the year-ago period as income from other sources was down, Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

The core interest income grew 7% in the quarter to Rs 9,972.64 crore, while other income fell by over 50% to Rs 1,152 crore. Operating expenses were higher by 12% during the quarter at Rs 3,041 crore from Rs 2,715 crore.

On a consolidated basis, the net profit in the first quarter of FY23 was down 11% at Rs 657.62 crore compared to Rs 735.37 crore. Total income too fell to Rs 11,207.57 crore from Rs 11,709.62 crore. BoI improved on its asset quality as gross non-performing assets fell to 9.30% of gross advances by the end of June 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bank of India net profit assets
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp