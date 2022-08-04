Home Business

Government likely to come up with SoP for work from home in special economic zones

Published: 04th August 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the government notified the new rule on work from home (WFH) in special economic zones, it is now likely to come up with a standard operating procedure (SoP) this week for its implementation.

As per the new rule, the government will allow the WFH option to be extended to 50% of the staff, including contractual workers, and for a maximum period of one year, for firms operating in special economic zones (SEZ). The SoP for WFH implementation is expected to be issued within this week, as per government sources.

“It is expected that issues such as laptop removal. ID card, the flexibility of usage of WFH limit, etc. will be addressed and clarified in the SoP,” say sources.  The Department of Commerce said its new rule, namely Rule 43A - Work from Home in Special Economic Zones Rules, 2006 across all special economic zones, was issued on demand from the industry for making a provision for a country-wide uniform WFH policy across SEZ. 

The notification under Rule 43A provides WFH for staff of IT/ITeS SEZ units those who are temporarily incapacitated, and those travelling and working offsite. While the new rule restricts WFH to only 50% of staff, there is flexibility granted to the Development Commissioner (DC) of SEZs to approve more number of staff (over 50%) for any bonafide reason to be recorded in writing.

