FMCG major Dabur’s net profit increases by 0.6 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India on Thursday reported a 0.6% increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 441.06 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, as compared to Rs 438.30 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations moved up 8% to Rs 2,822.43 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 2,611.54 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. It also reported underlying volume growth of 5% in the India FMCG business.

Dabur’s beverages business saw a 51% jump, while the foods business reported a 36% growth during the quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing. The homecare business was up 52%, the skin & salon business rose 11.4% and the oral care business ended the quarter with a 12.5% growth.

The demand environment remained stressed in view of the heavy inflation, which saw consumers switch to more affordable smaller packs of branded consumer goods, Dabur India chief executive officer Mohit Malhotra said.

“Both rural and urban demand growth has been on par for Dabur. Rural demand for Dabur was driven by the ahead-of-the-curve investments in expanding our rural footprint to over 91,500 villages in Q1, up from 89,800 villages in March 2022.”

