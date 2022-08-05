Home Business

Narayana Murthy's investment firm appoints ex-Infosys executives to top roles

"I am delighted on the appointment of Ranganath as Chairman. He has helped the firm grow faster and emerge stronger as a key player in the market over the last few years," said Narayana Murthy.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy (File photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy's investment firm Catamaran on Friday announced the appointment of MD Ranganath as its Chairman. Ranganath was the investment firm's president for the last three years, and he was instrumental in creating a strong foundation for growth of the firm's investments.

Prior to this, he was with Infosys for 18 years and left the IT firm as its CFO in 2018.

Catamaran also announced the appointment of Deepak Padaki as its President. He will be responsible for driving the firm's investment management strategy in its mission to nurture ideas from entrepreneurs into impactful business outcomes, Catamaran said.

Padaki was with Infosys for three decades and at the time he left the company, he was IT firm's Executive VP- Strategy, M&A & Chief Risk Officer.

"I am delighted on the appointment of Ranganath as Chairman. He has helped the firm grow faster and emerge stronger as a key player in the market over the last few years," said NR Narayana Murthy, Founder and Chairman Emeritus.

"I am also very pleased to welcome Deepak. Catamaran will benefit from his experience and leadership as it prepares to scale in this next phase of its journey," he added.

