Pfizer Q1 profit falls 83 per cent to Rs 33 crore

Shares of the company settled at Rs 4,230 apiece, down 0.72 per cent, on the BSE.

Published: 05th August 2022 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Pfizer (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug firm Pfizer on Friday reported 83 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 33 crore for June quarter 2022-23.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 200 crore in April-June period a year ago.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 593 crore in the quarter from Rs 749 crore in the year-ago period.

The drug firm said exceptional items for June quarter comprised Rs 130 crore on account of a voluntary retirement scheme and Rs 6 crore for restructuring to drive business transformation.

