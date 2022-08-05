Retail auto sales comes down in July 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as passenger vehicle (PV) sales in July 2022 breached the pre-covid level, tepid demand for two-wheelers (2W) continued to drag total auto sales. As per data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), total retail auto sales in July 2022 stood at 14,36,927 units, down 20% from July 2019 sales of 17,94,297 units. On an annualised basis, retail auto sales in July 2022 fell 8% when compared with July 2021 sales (15,59,106 units).

While PV retail sales in July 2022 stood at 2,50,972 units, a growth of 19% over July 2019 sales, 2Wsales in July 2022 came at 10,09,574 units, down by 28% when compared with July 2019 sales. PV and 2W sales in July 2019 stood at 2,10,775 units and 13,99,532 units, respectively.

“The 2W retail run witnessed poor demand as rural India continues to underperform. This coupled with high inflation, erratic monsoon and high cost of ownership continue to keep bottom of the pyramid customers at bay,” said FADA President, Vinkesh Gulati. He added that the PV segment is witnessing a dream run as retail sales are already higher than in 2019.

“Even though there is a blip in July numbers, the industry is continuously introducing new models especially in the compact SUV segment. Along with this, a better supply in the coming months will help in bringing down customer anxiety due to the large waiting period,” said Gulati. Commercial vehicle and 3wheeler retail sales in July 2022 were in negative when compared with July 2019 sales.

