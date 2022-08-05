Home Business

Retail auto sales comes down in July 

Even as passenger vehicle (PV) sales in July 2022 breached the pre-covid level, tepid demand for two-wheelers (2W) continued to drag total auto sales.

Published: 05th August 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Auto sales in June 2021 was 28% lower than June 2019, the pre-Covid month, when the same stood at 16,98,005 units.

Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as passenger vehicle (PV) sales in July 2022 breached the pre-covid level, tepid demand for two-wheelers (2W) continued to drag total auto sales. As per data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), total retail auto sales in July 2022 stood at 14,36,927 units, down 20% from July 2019 sales of 17,94,297 units. On an annualised basis, retail auto sales in July 2022 fell 8% when compared with July 2021 sales (15,59,106 units).

While PV retail sales in July 2022 stood at 2,50,972 units, a growth of 19% over July 2019 sales, 2Wsales in July 2022 came at 10,09,574 units, down by 28% when compared with July 2019 sales. PV and 2W sales in July 2019 stood at 2,10,775 units and 13,99,532 units, respectively.

“The 2W retail run witnessed poor demand as rural India continues to underperform. This coupled with high inflation, erratic monsoon and high cost of ownership continue to keep bottom of the pyramid customers at bay,” said FADA President, Vinkesh Gulati. He added that the PV segment is witnessing a dream run as retail sales are already higher than in 2019.

“Even though there is a blip in July numbers, the industry is continuously introducing new models especially in the compact SUV segment. Along with this, a better supply in the coming months will help in bringing down customer anxiety due to the large waiting period,” said Gulati. Commercial vehicle and 3wheeler retail sales in July 2022 were in negative when compared with July 2019 sales.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Retail auto sales July passenger vehicle
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp