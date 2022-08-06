Home Business

Beauty retailer Nykaa’s Q1 net profit grows 33 per cent

The company board on Friday approved the acquisition of 100% of Illuminar Media, which is in the business of running and operating a digital platform.

Published: 06th August 2022 08:53 AM

Nykaa has a diverse portfolio of beauty, personal care and fashion products, including its owned brand products manufactured by it.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Beauty products retailer Nykaa’s parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures on Friday posted a 33% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4.55 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 3.41 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, sequentially, the company’s profit declined 47% from Rs 8.56 crore in the last quarter. Its revenue from operations grew 41% to Rs 1,148 crore in the first quarter compared to Rs 817 crore in the year-ago period. 

The company’s EBITDA grew 71% Y-o-Y to Rs 46.1 crore in Q1 FY2023. EBITDA margin as percentage of Revenue from Operations improved to 4.0% in the first quarter compared to 3.3% in the same quarter last year, led by improvement in gross margin and efficiency in fulfillment expense.

The company board on Friday approved the acquisition of 100% of Illuminar Media, which is in the business of running and operating a digital platform.

