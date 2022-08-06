Vistara doubles flights to/from Frankfurt and Paris; inducts third Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expanding its presence in Europe, private airline Vistara is increasing the frequency of its flights by more than 100% to/from Frankfurt and Paris as it gears up to receive its third Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft leased recently.

Starting October 30, 2022, the Tata Sons-Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA) joint venture airline will operate 6x weekly flights between Delhi and Frankfurt, up from the current 3x weekly frequency.

Connectivity between Delhi and Paris will go up from 2x to 5x weekly.

Vistara has opened the sale for these additional flights, across all channels including its website, mobile app, OTAs (online travel agencies), and other travel agents.

Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, "Europe has been a key focus market for us since the very beginning, and we are glad that our customers appreciate our offerings on these long-haul routes. We have been wanting to ramp up frequencies on these sectors and we are delighted to be able to finally do that."

In May 2022, the airline scaled up frequencies on several international routes, including Delhi-London and Mumbai-Singapore to daily flights, besides increasing its other international and domestic routes.

Earlier this week, Vistara inaugurated services between Mumbai and Jeddah, as well as on the Mumbai-Bangkok route.

Vistara's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner comes with a three-class cabin configuration: Business, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins.

The new aircraft will feature fully-flat business class seats, each with direct aisle access, and a separate Premium Economy cabin. Other features include in-seat screens in all three cabins with High Definition (HD) Display offering In-flight Entertainment system powered by Panasonic.

NEW DELHI: Expanding its presence in Europe, private airline Vistara is increasing the frequency of its flights by more than 100% to/from Frankfurt and Paris as it gears up to receive its third Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft leased recently. Starting October 30, 2022, the Tata Sons-Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA) joint venture airline will operate 6x weekly flights between Delhi and Frankfurt, up from the current 3x weekly frequency. Connectivity between Delhi and Paris will go up from 2x to 5x weekly. Vistara has opened the sale for these additional flights, across all channels including its website, mobile app, OTAs (online travel agencies), and other travel agents. Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, "Europe has been a key focus market for us since the very beginning, and we are glad that our customers appreciate our offerings on these long-haul routes. We have been wanting to ramp up frequencies on these sectors and we are delighted to be able to finally do that." In May 2022, the airline scaled up frequencies on several international routes, including Delhi-London and Mumbai-Singapore to daily flights, besides increasing its other international and domestic routes. Earlier this week, Vistara inaugurated services between Mumbai and Jeddah, as well as on the Mumbai-Bangkok route. Vistara's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner comes with a three-class cabin configuration: Business, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins. The new aircraft will feature fully-flat business class seats, each with direct aisle access, and a separate Premium Economy cabin. Other features include in-seat screens in all three cabins with High Definition (HD) Display offering In-flight Entertainment system powered by Panasonic.