Home Business

Simplify financial planning amid uncertainty

 If you are not too keen to dive in so much, you need to do a few basics to take care of your unexpected expenses and secure your sunset years.

Published: 08th August 2022 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Cash, currency, rupees

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Rajas Kelkar
Express News Service

There is a ‘phobia’ around the word ‘finance’. A lot of you perhaps sleep through conversations about money. 

You may be able to appreciate some things said or may not. Your ability to make sense of things depends on your drive to put your money to use. It is unfair to expect everyone to take an interest in the analysis of interest rates in the economy. Dive deeper into factors that influence interest rates. People aware of finance are a very tiny subset of the whole population.

However, if you wish to put your money to use and create wealth for yourself, you need to have some sense of financial planning. It is an essential tool to help you give direction to your savings. That is assuming you are saving more than you are earning. 

Express Illustration | Souray Roy

Money is a significant enabler. While it may not guarantee happiness, it will open new doors and opportunities. If you have it, you can put it to use through investing. The only way for your money to grow is through regular investing. Equity assets over the long-term help you beat inflation and create wealth. 

Your first step in financial planning is to get into a habit of saving money. Once you manage that, you can look at things that can help you secure your financial future. You have an option to engage a professional financial advisor registered with regulatory bodies like the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority or quasi-regulatory bodies like the Association of Mutual Funds in India. 

Some certified financial advisors can work with you to create a financial plan aligned with your life goals. If you are not too keen to dive in so much, you need to do a few basics to take care of your unexpected expenses and secure your sunset years. For a start, you may want to take a plain vanilla life insurance policy that covers loss of life. Your health insurance comes next as the second layer of security. 

When you start work, most advisors will suggest paying yourself first. That means putting aside money for long-term goals like retirement. If you are in your mid-20s, it is an ideal time to set aside a small portion for your retirement. The longer you invest in the retirement pool, the better it will be for you when you turn 50. 

In America, in the 70s and 80s, salaried individuals put money in 401 (k) plans. It is a defined contribution pension plan where an American employer puts money along with the employee. The US government encouraged households to allocate more savings towards these plans. It became a wealth creator for the salaried class in America. The total retirement assets in America stand at a staggering $37.5 trillion as of 31 March 2022, according to data from the Investment Company Institute, an American association.  

You can choose between ‘defined benefit’ and ‘defined contribution’ in India. Defined benefit schemes like a public provident fund or National Savings Certificate guarantee a return. The return on your employee provident fund is also guaranteed. However, the National Pension System or NPS is the defined contribution scheme. It is a game changer for Indian households, just like the 401 (k)s were for American households. 

About 1.6 crore NPS accounts are currently active, with assets under management of Rs 7.23 lakh crore. The number may sound significant, but it is barely 3% of India’s gross domestic product. Even if you add provident funds and other government-sponsored schemes, the official number may not cross 5% of GDP. The US retirement assets are 150% of the GDP. For most Indian households, a retirement plan is a property they own or gold. Even worse is the expectation that children would take care of them. 
Indian households need to grab the NPS opportunity with both hands. 

After paying an annual insurance premium for life and health, your NPS account would take care of your sunset years. It is as simple as it can get for your finances. 

(The author is editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
personal finance
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp