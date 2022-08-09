Home Business

CoinSwitch launches Web3 Discovery Fund, to invest in 100 Indian start-ups

Web3 Discovery Fund will be an active investor and provide strategic support for the rapid growth of the portfolio start-ups.

Published: 09th August 2022 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

digital currency, Bitcoin, cryptocurrency

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Crypto investing app CoinSwitch on Tuesday announced the launch of Web3 Discovery Fund, the company’s corporate venture capital initiative. The fund will invest in and incubate early-stage start-ups building blockchain solutions for the Web3 landscape.

The Web3 Discovery Fund will curate portfolio start-ups and provide single-window access to marquee investor partners Tiger Global, Ribbit Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Woodstock Fund and Elevation Capital (ex-SAIF partners), and incubation partner Buidlers Tribe, the crypto platform said.

“The venture program is a result of our firm belief that India will be the launchpad for population-scale Web3 projects," said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.

Web3 Discovery Fund will be an active investor and provide strategic support for the rapid growth of the portfolio start-ups.

Founded in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, and backed by blue chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Ventures, CoinSwitch has over 18 million registered users.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crypto CoinSwitch Web3 landscape
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp