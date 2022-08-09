Home Business

Reliance Jio completes 5G coverage strategy for top 1,000 cities

RIL says it will develop green energy solutions at affordable price

Published: 09th August 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ahead of 5G rollout, India’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio has completed a 5G coverage strategy for top 1,000 cities, with 100% indigenous technology. The company in its annual report said Jio has also developed several use cases for 5G in industries like healthcare and industrial automation. Jio also entered into a strategic partnership with Google for its Cloud Solutions to power the 5G experience of Indian enterprises as well as consumers.

“Jio joined hands with the University of Oulu in Finland – the leader of the world’s first major 6G research programme – to accelerate research and standardisation in 6G – the futuristic next-generation of telecom technology after 5G,” said the company in its annual report. Reliance’s telecom arm Jio was the most aggressive bidder in the recently-concluded 5G spectrum auction.

The company spent Rs 88, 078 crore to acquire spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands in all 22 circles. It is the only telco to buy pricey and coveted 700 MHz spectrum, which can provide 6-10 kilometres of signal range with one tower, and forms a good base for offering fifth generation (5G) services in all 22 circles or zones in the country.

In the energy sector, the company said it will develop end-toend green energy solutions, which will make clean and abundant energy available to everyone at the most affordable price. “Just as India has the world’s most affordable wireless broadband today, we will have the world’s most affordable green energy within this decade. And these solutions will then be exported to other countries, helping them contain carbon emissions,” said the company.

To kickstart the initiative, last year Reliance announced a $10 billion capex commitment over three years. The conglomerate aims to be net carbon zero by 2035. The total renewable energy consumption increased by 351% year-onyear in FY2021-22. Reliance also achieved a 16% reduction in flaring at E&P and O2C sites compared to FY 2020-21.

Meanwhile, Reliance Retail has invested nearly Rs 30,000 crore in its business and added 2,500 new stores in FY 2021-2022, taking the total store count to 15,196. The retail giant has also added over 1,50,000 jobs to the economy, taking the employee base to 3,61,000, RIL said in the annual report. During the year Reliance Retail strengthened its sourcing ecosystem working closely with producers, MSMEs, service providers, local and global brands, the company said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
5G Reliance Jio 5G Rollout Google
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp